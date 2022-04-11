Head-To-Head Review: Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) versus Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 24.04% 8.45% Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53%

This table compares Telesat and Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million 0.51 $82.62 million $3.68 3.95 Lithium N/A N/A -$160,000.00 ($0.01) -30.55

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telesat and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telesat has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telesat beats Lithium on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telesat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

