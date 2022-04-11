Head-To-Head Survey: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) versus Its Rivals

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 174 950 1750 53 2.57

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.63 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.18 million 13.71

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment peers beat Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.