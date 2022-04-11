Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after buying an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.