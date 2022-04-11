Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.58 or 0.11939288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00185141 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00378319 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

