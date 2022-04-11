Hedget (HGET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $362,060.00

Hedget (HGET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $362,060.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003770 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00104239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

