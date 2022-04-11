Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen Sells 924 Shares

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 85,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,168. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

