Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Nigel Hanbury Sells 13,000 Shares

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £20,150 ($26,426.23).

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Monday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £113.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.39.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

