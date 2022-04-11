Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 40,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,816,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $715.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.