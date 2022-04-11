Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth $8,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

