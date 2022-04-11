Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE HLF opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

