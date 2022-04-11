Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $18.38. 29,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,246. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

