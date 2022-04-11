Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,441,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.10 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

