Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.98. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.