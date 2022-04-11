Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 192.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 1,644,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 673,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,582,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.