Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $5.25 on Monday. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

