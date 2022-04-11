Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $5.25 on Monday. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
