Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HST stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

