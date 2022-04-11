HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. HP posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HP by 72.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.63 on Monday. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

