Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.