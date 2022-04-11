Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $184.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

