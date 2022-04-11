Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of HDSN opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,089,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,565,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

