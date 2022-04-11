Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $457.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.10. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

