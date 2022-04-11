Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.80 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

