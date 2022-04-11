Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $20,661.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00364655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00094742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

