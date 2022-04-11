I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

