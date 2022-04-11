IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $171.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.96.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

