Idena (IDNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.12 or 0.11832435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00206763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00185923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,942,723 coins and its circulating supply is 60,167,595 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

