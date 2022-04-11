IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NYSE IEX opened at $196.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

