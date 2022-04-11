Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.19. Indivior has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

