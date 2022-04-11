InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0-85.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.

InMode stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in InMode by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in InMode by 2,800.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 352,336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in InMode by 26,633.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 346,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.