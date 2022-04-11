InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.InMode also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. InMode has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in InMode by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in InMode by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in InMode by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

