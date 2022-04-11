Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $226.07. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

