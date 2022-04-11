Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,920.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

