Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells 1,630 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,630 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $21,173.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

