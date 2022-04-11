Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $1,177,725.78 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.