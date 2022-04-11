Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $1,177,725.78 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.99.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EVERTEC (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
