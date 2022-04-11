Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

