Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 8,546 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 2,367,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,553. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

