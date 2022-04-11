Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Sells $826,080.30 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

X opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

