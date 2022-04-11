Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $2,675,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $254.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

