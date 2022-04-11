Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $70.54. 11,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.