Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

CLNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,886. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

