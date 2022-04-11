Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $292,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,353,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.66. 303,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

