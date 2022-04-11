Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $31,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 54,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,604. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $858.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

