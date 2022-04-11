Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,018. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.17 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

