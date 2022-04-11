Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,483. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $229.50 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

