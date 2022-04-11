InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

