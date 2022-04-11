Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 86,348 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $412,772.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

