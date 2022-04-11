Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $773,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.25 on Monday, hitting $474.59. 38,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,843. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.25 and a 200-day moving average of $562.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

