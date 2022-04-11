Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,549,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.