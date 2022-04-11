Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,466,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.91. 7,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,949. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

