Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

3/26/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

